US set to boost number of anti-ship missiles in Japan

The United States, in order to deter China, is set to significantly increase anti-ship missile capabilities in Japan, said Reuters citing three US officials. The total number of US troops in Japan is not likely to change but deployment of new capabilities may be first in a series of announcements aimed at deterring Chinese military power.

The agreement to deploy fresh anti-ship capabilities has come after nearly a year of talks. Formal announcement of the agreement will be made on Wednesday following meeting between Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and their Japanese counterparts.

Austin will meet Japanese Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada on Thursday at the Pentagon, followed by a meeting between U.S. President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Friday.

The latest US move has come a month after Japan unveiled its biggest military build-up since Second World War. It is five-year plan that was once unthinkable in the pacifist country. However, China's increasing assertiveness in the region has worried policymakers in Japan.

The anti-ship missiles would arrive in Japan under a revamped Marine Corps regiment of 2,000 troops that will focus on advanced intelligence, surveillance and transportation, the officials said. The move is expected to be completed by 2025.

(With inputs from agencies)

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.