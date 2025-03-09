The US Secret Service shot a man in Washington, DC, near the White House, following an armed confrontation with law enforcement officers on Sunday (Mar 9). According to the DC Police Department, the man, whose identity is yet to be revealed, may have been travelling to Washington from Indiana.

Advertisment

Also read: 'Scheduled a meeting': US, Ukraine to hold talks once again days after White House spat

"Secret Service personnel were involved in a shooting following an armed encounter with a person of interest shortly after midnight on March 9 at 17th and G Streets NW. The media staging area will be at 17th and Pennsylvania," Anthony Guglielmi, Secret Service spokesperson, stated in a statement released by the department on X.

Secret Service Uniformed Division Chief Michael Buck provided an on-scene media briefing. Our preliminary statement is below. The @DCPoliceDept will lead the investigation, as they are the primary agency responsible for use-of-force incidents within the District of Columbia. pic.twitter.com/Aqv6djUzbV — Anthony Guglielmi (@SecretSvcSpox) March 9, 2025

Advertisment

The information shared by the local police on Saturday (March 8) mentioned that the man showed 'suicidal' traits. "Around midnight, members of the Secret Service encountered the individual's parked vehicle near 17th and F Streets, NW. They also saw an individual on foot matching the description nearby."

Also read: US could 'cease' all future exercises in Europe: Reports

Advertisment

"As officers approached, the individual brandished a firearm, and an armed confrontation ensued, during which shots were fired by our personnel. The suspect was transported to an area hospital, and his condition is unknown. There were no reported injuries to Secret Service personnel."

The suspect was taken to a nearby hospital; details of his medical condition are yet to be ascertained.

The Metropolitan Police Department Internal Affairs Division's Force Investigations Team is currently investigating the case. The said department looks into 'all law enforcement officer-involved shootings' in the District of Columbia.