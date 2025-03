Reports suggest that the U.S. has told its allies that it will not participate in any future military exercises in Europe. This is the latest move in Trump's effort to drift away from NATO and will see America out of drills beyond those already scheduled for 2025. The U.S. military is the largest in the NATO bloc. U.S. President Donald Trump has, on many occasions, criticized the bloc for not spending the current goal of 2% of GDP on defense, arguing that the disparity puts an unfair burden on the United States. On Friday, Trump reiterated his warning.