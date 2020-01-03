US sanctions Cuban general Leopoldo Cintra Frias for supporting Maduro regime in Venezuela

US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo on Friday issued sanctions on Cuban General, Leopoldo Cintra Frias for use of violence to assist the former Maduro regime in Venezuela.

"Today we designate Cuba regime official Leopoldo Cintra Frias for his involvement in gross violations of human rights and use of violence to prop up the former Maduro regime in Venezuela. We will promote accountability for those who abuse human rights, wherever they may reside," Michael Pompeo wrote in a tweet.

Today we designate #Cuba regime official Leopoldo Cintra Frias for his involvement in gross violations of human rights and use of violence to prop up the former Maduro regime in #Venezuela. We will promote accountability for those who abuse human rights, wherever they may reside. — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) January 2, 2020 ×

Last year, the United States imposed sanctions on Cuban Interior Minister Julio Ceaser Gandarilla Bermejo for involvement in "gross human rights violations in Venezuela."

Friday's sanction was the latest in a series of punitive measures that the Trump administration has taken against Washington's old Cold War foe.

The Trump administration has stopped short of breaking off diplomatic relations with Cuba restored by former president Obama in 2015 after more than five decades of hostility.