US: Rising road rage incidents linked to scorching temperatures, oppressive heatwaves

As the United States is recording scorching temperatures and oppressive heatwaves, road rage incidents are on the rise, media reports said citing studies that build a correlation between heat and aggressive road behaviour. While road rage can be triggered by various reasons, the prolonged and intense heatwaves this summer are identified as a major factor contributing to increased aggressive behaviour on the roads.

Fatal road rage incidents in Texas, New York

In Texas, where record-breaking heatwaves and triple-digit temperatures are seen, a tragic road rage incident resulted in the death of a 37-year-old woman. The victim's husband reported that an altercation with another driver escalated when the other driver fired shots at their car, ultimately killing his wife.

“I completed the pass. I got into the right lane, and he started to zoom past me … But then he leveled off when he got to me, and he like moved over, like pushing me but not touching me because I moved over too," Zane Jones told in a conversation with CBS media portal.

Jones said that he showed his middle finger to the driver. He thought that a similar gesture will be returned. However, he soon found the other driver pulling out a gun and aiming it at them.

Similarly, in New York, a minor collision between two vehicles led to a deadly road rage incident. After an argument, one driver slashed the other driver's tires, and in response, the second driver accelerated, fatally pinning the aggressor against a building.

Correlation between heat and aggressive road behaviour

Studies over the years have demonstrated a clear correlation between aggressive road behaviour and hotter temperatures. As per a study that took into account the data from May to September of 2001 to 2011, US road accidents found a 3.4 per cent rise on heatwave days in comparison to non-heatwave days.

Research from various sources cited by the Guardian indicated that drivers tend to display more aggressive actions, such as honking and making rude gestures, during extremely hot weather.

Psychological effects of heat on drivers

Hot temperatures can have significant impacts on drivers, including increased heart rate.

Leigh Richardson of the Brain Performance Center in Texas said, “Research shows a link between aggression and extreme heat and it can manifest in your daily life, affecting the way you drive, making judgment errors. Intense heat puts stress on our organs. The heart can start to beat faster, the brain gets thrown into the fight-flight-freeze cycle threatening our psychological safety."

The heat-induced stress can trigger the fight-flight-freeze response in the brain, leading to more impulsive and reactive behaviors on the road.

Then, how does one prevent road rage during heatwaves?

Experts cited by Guardian suggested that several strategies to prevent road rage incidents during heatwaves can be employed.

These include redirecting one's thoughts and reevaluating perceived threats, staying hydrated to protect psychological well-being, using sun shades for windshields, and being aware that other drivers may also be affected by the heat and in a worse mood.

"I personally try to think of aggressive drivers the way I think about guard dogs: when they bark I don’t take it personally," said Douglas Kenrick, a psychology professor at Arizona State University.

“Count to 10 before raising one of those hand signals to someone who honks at you. I personally try to think of aggressive drivers the way I think about guard dogs: when they bark I don’t take it personally – just think, ‘Down boy,’” he added.