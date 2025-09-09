/US puts rewards on top 10 Iranian leaders; see who they are and amounts offered

The United States Department of State on Friday (Mar 13) offered a $10 million reward for information leading to Iran's new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, and other top officials of the Islamic Republic, even as US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth earlier in the day claimed that the new Ayatollah Mojtaba was “wounded, likely disfigured” in American strikes.

Iran's Interior Minister, Eskandar Momeni, and Minister of Intelligence and Security Esmail Khatib feature among the 10 individuals on the State Department list.

“These individuals command and direct various elements of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), which plans, organises and executes terrorism around the world,” the State Department said.

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Washington urged tipsters to convey information through Tor or Signal and said: “Your information could make you eligible for relocation and a reward.”

The State Department’s Rewards for Justice Program offers cash for intelligence leading to the capture or prosecution of wanted individuals.

The list specifically seeks information on 10 individuals, including named high-ranking officials and key leadership positions currently filled by “shadow” figures in the wake of recent decapitation strikes.

Mojtaba Khamenei: The new Supreme Leader. The US is specifically seeking proof of his physical condition following reports he was wounded on 28 February.

Ali Asghar Hejazi: The late Ali Khamenei’s deputy chief of staff and a top security aide; considered the “shadow” power behind the new leadership.

Ali Larijani: The Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) and a key member of the current governing council.

Yahya Rahim Safavi: A senior Major General and the primary military adviser to the Supreme Leader.

Eskandar Momeni: The Minister of the Interior.

Esmail Khatib: The Minister of Intelligence and Security.

The four “nameless” positions

In an unprecedented move, the State Department has listed four titles without names, offering the full reward for anyone who can identify and locate the individuals currently holding these offices:

Commander-in-Chief of the IRGC: Targeting whoever took over after the previous leadership was eliminated.

Secretary of the Supreme Defence Council.

Head of the Supreme Leader’s Military Office.

Special Adviser to the Supreme Leader.

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