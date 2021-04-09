US President proposes $715 billion for the Pentagon, a slight increase from last year

The Biden administration plans to request $715 billion for the Pentagon this coming year, a modest increase from the current level but below the level projected by the Trump administration in its final budget, according to three people familiar with the proposal.

US military spending is $1.25 trillion per year across numerous departments. US military spending has been climbing for years, including during the Trump years, and is the equivalent of many of the world’s top military spenders combined, most of which are US allies, NATO members, and US weapons customers.

The Pentagon-only budget doesn’t include defence-related spending that goes to other agencies, primarily to the Energy Department, which maintains the nation’s nuclear weapons.

By comparison, what other countries pay their armed forces is often a fraction of the support provided to U.S. military members and their families.

The pay and benefits of American servicemen and women represent about a fourth of annual defence budgets.

Though a slight increase from the current level, the top line would still be less than the $722 billion forecast by the Trump administration in its final budget submission.

(With inputs from agencies)