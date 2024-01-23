US Navy identifies two SEALs lost at sea during raid on ship allegedly carrying Iranian weapons

The US Navy has identified the two SEALs who went missing and were declared diseased during an operation to seize alleged Iranian weapons bound for Yemen’s Houthi rebels in the waters of the Gulf of Aden. US military on Sunday (Jan 21) had declared both of them dead after a 10-day search failed to locate them.

What happened to US Navy SEALs?

The US Central Command, on Sunday, announced the end of an exhaustive 10-day search and rescue operation, which involved multiple aircraft and surface ships to look for the two missing SEALs.

The military is now conducting recovery operations for the two service members, said the CENTCOM.

The two service personnel were identified Monday (Jan 22) as Navy Special Warfare Operator 1st Class Christopher J Chambers and Navy Special Warfare Operator 2nd Class Nathan Gage Ingram.

The two SEALs were involved in a January 11 operation, during which the elite special operations personnel boarded a dhow off the coast of Somalia and seized missile components allegedly made in Iran.

This was “the first seizure of lethal, Iranian-supplied advanced conventional weapons...to the Houthis since the beginning of Houthi attacks against merchant ships in November 2023,” the CENTCOM had said earlier.

The Yemen-based Iran-backed Houthis have attacked ships in the Red Sea which they said is in solidarity with the Palestinian militant group Hamas amid its ongoing war with Israel in Gaza.

What we know about the two SEALs

According to US officials, the two SEALs were aboard a small Navy craft that was approaching the smuggling boat.

The SEALs were climbing up a vessel when one got knocked off by high waves in the Arabian Sea, reported the Associated Press.

Following protocol, a second SEAL dove into the water in an attempt to rescue him.

The incident is under investigation, said the US Navy on Monday.

“They were exceptional warriors, cherished teammates, and dear friends to many within the Naval Special Warfare community,” said Captain Blake L. Chaney, commander of Naval Special Warfare Group 1, as quoted by CBS News.

Chambers and Ingram enlisted in the Navy in 2012 and 2019, respectively, according to US officials. Both of them were serving with a US West Coast-based SEAL team.

“Chris and Gage selflessly served their country with unwavering professionalism and exceptional capabilities,” said Chaney.

He added, “This loss is devastating for NSW, our families, the special operations community, and across the nation.”