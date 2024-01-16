Two missing US Navy SEALs were on mission to stop Iranian weapons bound for Houthi rebels: US

Two Navy SEALs remain missing off the coast of Somalia after one fell into the water during a nighttime mission on January 11.

Latest reports suggest that they were involved in the operation that seized a small boat carrying lethal aid from Iran to the Houthi militia.

As quoted by news agencies, US Central Command chief Michael Kurilla said that "an exhaustive search" is still underway to find them.

The Associated Press, citing officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity, reported that the two SEALs were climbing aboard a vessel while on a mission in the Gulf of Aden when high waves knocked one into the sea.

To save him, the second SEAL jumped in, which is a part of Navy SEAL protocol to help a comrade in danger. Both of them disappeared.

The US military announced on Tuesday (Jan 16) that it had captured Iranian-made missile parts en route to Houthi rebels from a boat in the Arabian Sea.

This is said to be the first such operation since the start of Houthi attacks against commercial ships last year.

US Central Command said in a statement on social media X that the parts consisted of both "Iranian-made ballistic missile and cruise missiles components".

The statement added that the seized items included propulsion and guidance systems, warheads for Houthi medium-range ballistic missiles (MRBMs), and anti-ship cruise missiles (ASCMs). It also included air defence components.

The military further stated that these weapon transfers to the Houthis violate international law and a United Nations Security Council resolution.

The statement said: "Initial analysis indicates these same weapons have been employed by the Houthis to threaten and attack innocent mariners on international merchant ships transiting in the Red Sea."

The weapons parts were seized from a dhow, a traditional masted sailing vessel, with 14 crew members whose disposition was "being determined in accordance with international law".

The United States Navy Sea, Air, and Land Teams are commonly known as Navy SEALs. They are the US Navy's primary special operations force and a component of the Naval Special Warfare Command.

Red Sea crisis

This comes amid the ongoing Red Sea crisis, which started when rebels launched repeated attacks on shipping. The US and British forces retaliated and on Friday, they hit scores of rebel targets across Yemen.

Attacks by and against the Houthis, part of the "axis of resistance" of Iran-aligned groups, have raised concerns about violence spreading in the region from the Gaza war.

