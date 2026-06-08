/US Navy disables sanctioned tanker off Oman, Indian crew rescued

New Delhi: A Palau-flagged tanker suspected of attempting to breach the US naval blockade was disabled by American forces off the coast of Oman on Monday, prompting a rescue operation for its 24 Indian crew members.

“US forces disabled an unladen oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman, June 8, after the vessel violated the ongoing blockade against Iran by attempting to sail to an Iranian port,” said a US statement.

The vessel, identified as MT Marivax (also referred to as Marivex), was in an unladen state when it was fired upon, according to sources familiar with the incident. Omani authorities assisted in the swift evacuation of all crew, who are reported safe.

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Indian officials confirmed that the seafarers had been rescued with Omani support. Opesh Kumar Sharma, Director in the Shipping Division of India’s Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, said preliminary reports indicated a fire aboard the vessel around 1.30 pm. “All Indian seafarers are presently safe,” he stated.

“We are coordinating with the Ministry of External Affairs, our Indian missions abroad, the Indian Navy and the Ministry of Defence to ensure their safety.”

The incident unfolded after the tanker made multiple attempts to evade the US blockade in recent days. On three previous occasions, the vessel reportedly turned away after receiving repeated warnings from US naval forces. On 7 June, it made a fourth attempt, this time navigating through Omani territorial waters in what officials described as a deliberate effort to run the blockade. Its pattern of behaviour suggested intentions that were “not above board”, according to sources.

The ship is understood to be blacklisted and subject to US OFAC sanctions. It is not Indian-owned, despite its crew being entirely composed of Indian nationals. Reports from the scene indicated that the vessel came under attack off the Omani coast, with damage sustained to lifeboats. Oman Air Force assets were involved in the rescue, airlifting or transferring the crew to safety amid the developing situation.