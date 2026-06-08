/TMC crisis deepens: 20 MPs write to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, ‘want to ally with NDA’

The Trinamool Congress seems to be heading for a split as at least 20 TMC MPs submitted a letter to the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday expressing their desire to ally with the BJP-led NDA, reported news agency PTI, citing MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, who was recently removed as the party’s chief whip in the Lok Sabha after her outburst following the Trinamool poll debacle. The decision of the MPs came even as TMC chief Mamata Banerjee was in Delhi, attending a meeting of the opposition’s INDIA bloc. The TMC has 28 Lok Sabha MPs.

“Nearly 20 TMC MPs, including me, have written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla about our decision to support the NDA,” she said. “We accepted the poll verdict in Bengal and believe our future political course should be aligned with NDA,” she added.

Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar further claimed that she continues to be the party's chief whip in the Lok Sabha, and said the decision to go with NDA was taken after proper consultations with fellow MPs.

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After TMC’s electoral debacle, Dastidar, who is an MP from Barasat, West Bengal, had resigned from all her organisational posts, including as the National President of the All India Mahila Trinamool Congress (the party’s women’s wing) and the Barasat organisational district president.

She openly rebelled against the party’s leadership structure, and pointed fingers at the political consultancy firm I-PAC brought in by Mamata’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee. She said that I-PAC’s high-handed decisions marginalised the veteran grassroots party workers and destroyed their morale, which led to the defeat. She also criticised the policies and failures of the state government under Mamata Banerjee.

She even attended an administrative review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, stoking speculation that a faction of disgruntled TMC legislators is preparing ground for a split.

Earlier, TMC Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Shekhar Ray resigned from the party and the Upper House. His resignation was accepted by the chairman.