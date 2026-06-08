/India issues advisory to citizens in Israel, says to avoid unnecessary travel

As Iran and Israel renew attacks against each other with Tel Aviv striking a petrochemical plant and several infrastructure sites at the complex in Iran's Mahshahr, and then Iran retaliating by striking similar facilities in Haifa, India said it is concerned about the security of its national living in both the countries.

In an advisory issued on Monday, the Indian Embassy in Tel Aviv urged Indian nationals not to panic and stay alert and strictly follow all safety instructions laid out by Israeli authorities.

"In view of the prevailing security situation in the region, all Indian nationals in Israel are advised to exercise utmost caution and remain vigilant at all times," the embassy said.

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Indian citizens were also advised to refrain from making unnecessary travel within Israel until further notice.

"Citizens are encouraged to monitor local news, official announcements, and emergency alerts regularly," the advisory said.

Israel, Iran renew attack

Earlier today, Israeli said it struck several infrastructure sites at the petrochemical complex in Mahshahr which " were used by the armed forces of the Iranian terror regime to produce and export raw materials for weapons production."

While Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed it retaliated against Israeli strikes on Iran's petrochemical sector by targeting similar facilities in Haifa.

Whereas Iran Israel claimed that the attacks on the petrochemical complex was carried out in response to an Iranian missile attack on northern Israel a day earlier, which itself had been launched following Israeli operations against Hezbollah targets in Beirut.