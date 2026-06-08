/All 24 Indian seafarers on cargo vessel hit by drone off Oman coast safe: Ministry of shipping

A commercial cargo vessel carrying at least 24 Indian crew members was hit by a drone off the coast of Oman near the Strait of Hormuz on Monday (June 8). The Palau-flagged vessel was sailing about 15 nautical miles off the Omani coast when the explosion happened, according to reports. The engine room was hit leading to a major fire that raised concerns for the safety of those onboard.

"There has been a recent report that today, around 1:30 pm, there has been a fire reported on a vessel, MT Marivex, in which there were 24 Indian seafarers," said Opesh Kumar Sharma, Director in the Shipping Division of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.

Sharma assured that all Indian were safe and are "coordinating with the Ministry of External Affairs, our Indian missions abroad, the Indian Navy, Ministry of Defence to ensure their safety."

Add WION as a Preferred Source

"As per available information, all Indian seafarers are presently safe. We are coordinating with the Ministry of External Affairs, our Indian missions abroad, the Indian Navy, Ministry of Defence to ensure their safety," said Sharma.

Initial reports suggest that the vessel's engine room suffered significant damage leading to flooding and loss of stability. As the situation grew worse, crew members issued distress calls seeking immediate help as their ship rapidly took on water.

According to various reports, the ship’s lifeboats were also damaged during the incident leading to complications in evacuation efforts.