/WATCH: TMC leader hides under saree pile to evade arrest in West Bengal, police caught him

In a strange incident, a local Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader allegedly tried to escape the police by hiding beneath a large heap of sarees in a clothing shop's storeroom in order to escape from custody. The bizarre incident took place in Howrah, West Bengal, where police eventually traced and arrested him. A video of the incident has since circulated widely on social media platforms. The accused was identified as Brahmanand Chakraborty, a local TMC leader.



The action followed allegations from residents that Chakraborty had demanded and accepted ‘cut money’ (illegal commissions) from funds allocated under a government housing scheme. After complaints were filed, police registered a case against him and launched a probe.



A video surfaced on social media shows Chakraborty taking refuge in a nearby clothing store and concealing himself under stacks of sarees in the storeroom. In the video, Police officers are seen searching the premises and then later pulling him out from beneath the garments.

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TMC councillor returned extorted money from local beneficiaries

In another development, a TMC councillor of the Mathabhanga Municipality, identified as Kakali Ghosh, has returned money reportedly extorted from local beneficiaries. He had been going through severe allegations of using her influence and intimidation methods to extract lakhs of rupees from ordinary citizens over a long period.



While confirming that she had returned the money, Ghosh sought to place responsibility on senior local party leaders. She alleged that Trinamool Youth Congress leader Nayanjyoti Saha had compelled her to collect the funds and had separately extorted money from people by invoking her name.