/'Stop shooting', says Trump to Israel and Iran amid renewed missile attacks

After Israel on Monday (June 8) claimed it struck a petrochemical plant and several infrastructure sites at the complex in Mahshahr, and Iran said it struck similar facilities in Haifa in retaliation of the Israeli strikes, US President Donald Trump asked both the countries to stop "shooting".

It was for the first time since the April ceasefire that both Israel and Iran attacked each other.

Taking to Truth Social Trump wrote, "Israel and Iran must immediately stop shooting."

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“Both sides, Israel and Iran, are looking to do an immediate CEASEFIRE! Final negotiations on “Peace” are proceeding, subject to ignorance or stupidity getting in its way. The Blockade will remain in place, and in full force and effect, until a “Final Deal” is reached. Things should move quickly,” he further said.

Earlier today, Israeli said it struck several infrastructure sites at the petrochemical complex in Mahshahr which " were used by the armed forces of the Iranian terror regime to produce and export raw materials for weapons production."

Exchange of fire between Iran, Israel

While Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed it retaliated against Israeli strikes on Iran's petrochemical sector by targeting similar facilities in Haifa.

In a statement, the IRGC accused Israel of launching a dangerous escalation by attacking civilian and energy infrastructure, warning that the conflict could expand to regional energy targets and trigger wider economic repercussions with global consequences.

While Israel claims that the attacks on the petrochemical complex was carried out in response to an Iranian missile attack on northern Israel a day earlier, which itself had been launched following Israeli operations against Hezbollah targets in Beirut.