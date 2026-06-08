/Diplomacy amid crossfire: Iran maintains US talks through Pakistan mediators as Israel strikes

Iranian foreign ministry spokespersonEsmaeil Baqaei argued on Monday (June 8) that Israel’s regional actions are inseparable from Washington’s strategic decisions. He maintained that the international community widely recognises Israel’s actions, as it would not initiate such military measures without advance coordination, consultation, and direct cooperation from the Trump administration.

Iran directly blamed the US for the resumption of conflict with Israel, asserting that Israeli military operations are deeply intertwined with American foreign policy. Baqaei labelled Israel's offensive as a joint effort, and Tehran seeks to hold the US accountable for the ongoing escalation in the region.

"Without a doubt, as I said, the actions of the Zionist regime in the region cannot be separated from US policies," Baqaei said at a press conference in Tehran attended by the news agency AFP. "No one believes that the Zionist regime would carry out any action without prior coordination and cooperation with the United States," he added.

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