/Trump abruptly leaves interview, calls reporter ‘darling’: 5 times US president berated female journalists

Although the president’s interactions with the media have not been pleasant, critics have noted a pattern where he saves his most personal remarks for the female reporters. His infamous run-ins with female journalists often include gendered derogatory language and name-calling. He has previously been accused of singling women out during press briefings. Trump has addressed them as “dumb” and also asked them to “be quiet” in the past. Last month, he told a female reporter, “you are not a smart person," while calling another “a stupid person."