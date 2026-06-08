/British PM gives three months to tech companies to block explicit images on children’s phones

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Monday (June 8) gave technology giants Apple and Google three months time (until September) to install software that blocks explicit images on children’s mobile phones or he would bring in legislation enforcing its requirement.

The UK government wants these tech companies to build a technological that could detect and block such content on phones and tablets. This would make it mandatory for adults to verify their age if they want to take or view nude images.

Non compliance of the order by the tech companies could lead to fines and also criminal liability for tech bosses. The changes are going to apply to both existing and newly sold smartphones and tablets in the UK.

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“Not an impossible challenge”

While speaking at London Tech Week Starmer said, “the pace of change cannot be an excuse for harm”. Raising concerns he said, “One issue is the ability for children with phones to send and receive nude images."

“For too long, people have been told that is simply the price of modern tech, that nothing can be done, that government is powerless, that parents just have to accept it. I reject that completely, because tech should adapt to the needs of society, not the other way around,' he further said.

Starmer expressed confidence in companies coming out with a solution to fight the menace. He also threatened to bring in legislation if they failed to solve it.