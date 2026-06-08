/LPG cylinders given to beneficiaries under Ujjwala Yojna cut to 4

India on Monday cut the number of subsidised cooking gas cylinders given to beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana(PMUY) from nine to four, said a senior government official.

The Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY), launched in May 2016 initially promised 12 subsidised 14.2-kg cylinders a year. But in 2025 it was slashed to nine cylinders last year and now has been cut further to four.

Praveen Mal Khanooja, Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas, spoke to the media and said the revised entitlement broadly matches the average annual consumption of Ujjwala beneficiaries, reported PTI.

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Latest hikes in liquefied petroleum gas

Earlier this month, the price of domestic liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) was increased by ₹29 per 14.2-kg cylinder, marking the second hike in three months amid sustained pressure from elevated global energy costs.

Price of a domestic LPG cylinder in Delhi was revised upwards to ₹942 from ₹913, effective June 7.

The revision followed an earlier increase of ₹60 per cylinder on March 7, when state-owned oil marketing companies raised prices after disruptions in global energy markets linked to the conflict in West Asia.

Petrol and diesel prices also went up, including cost of compressed natural gas (CNG).

The higher LPG price is expected to further increase household expenditure, especially for families dependent on domestic cooking gas for daily needs.