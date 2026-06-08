/Iran announces end of military operations against Israel, warns ‘harsher’ action if Lebanon attacked again

Iran’s armed forces announced the end of military operations against Israel on Monday but warned of “harsher” attacks if Israel resumes strikes on Lebanon, reported Iran’ semi-official Fars news agency.

“Following the aggressions and acts of mischief by the brutal Zionist regime in southern Lebanon and the Dahieh area, carried out with the support of criminal America, the powerful armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran, in support of the oppressed people of Lebanon, delivered a painful response to this regime,” Fars quoted the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters as saying.

The announcement came after President Donald Trump demanded Israel and Iran “immediately stop shooting” after attacks and counterattacks threatened to wreck efforts to secure a peace deal for ending the war.

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There was no immediate response from Israel.

Iran’s armed forces said its attacks on Israel are a response from which the “Zionist regime and its supporters must learn a lesson”.

“Accordingly, the operations of the armed forces are hereby declared halted,” it said in a statement carried by state media.

“However, it is emphasised if the aggressions and acts of mischief continue – including in southern Lebanon – much more severe and crushing actions than before will follow,” the statement added.

Iran has not abandoned war or negotiations: President Pezeshkian

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, meanwhile, said that Tehran’s priority is “national security and the peace of our people”.

“We will defend the rights of the nation with authority and will not retreat in the face of any threat,” he said in a post on X.

“Diplomacy and defence are the two wings of national power; we have neither abandoned the field nor the negotiating table.”

Israel will halt strikes on Iran, keep fighting Hezbollah: Israeli official

Meanwhile, an Israeli official later told Hebrew media outlets that the decision came at the request of US President Donald Trump but stressed that Israel will not stop its offensive against Hezbollah in southern Lebanon. “The sense is that this round of fighting is behind us. We are awaiting a final decision from the political leadership,” the official said.

Hebrew media reported that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump spoke over the phone on Monday, ahead of Tehran’s announcement that it would cease attacks if Israel stopped its offensive against Hezbollah.