Artificial Intelligence (AI) has transformed education by making learning more accessible, personalised, and efficient with virtual tutors and highly efficient research tools creating amazing opportunities for students.

However, the increasing use of AI, which makes complex tasks easy for students, is creating dependence on it. Increasing reliance on AI can stunt students’ mathematical and critical thinking skills and impede their overall development, consequently affecting their academic performance and ‘real learning’.

One of the major concerns is the decline in critical thinking and problem-solving abilities as AI tools instantly provide answers, summaries, and solutions to complex questions, and as a result, students do not engage deeply with the subject matter.

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Over time, this reliance on AI can weaken their ability to think critically and make informed decisions.

AI overuse undermines the very purpose of education

Students are using large language models, like Claude, ChatGPT and Google Gemini, to produce essays and reports within seconds without understanding the concepts involved. This undermines the purpose of education, which is to develop knowledge, skills, and creativity. Students may submit AI-generated work as their own, but they miss the valuable learning opportunities and may ultimately struggle in examinations or real-world situations that require independent thinking.

Creative thinking emerges from brainstorming and overcoming challenges, but when students rely on AI to generate ideas, write content, or solve problems, they become passive learners. Excessive dependence on technology can discourage students from developing perspectives and innovative abilities.

AI tools may contribute to reduced motivation and effort as learning requires persistence, practice, and patience. Students are tempted to take shortcuts, and this prevents them from developing a strong work ethic. As a result, students may perform poorly when faced with tasks that require independent effort.

AI misuse negatively affects intellectual growth, creativity, and ethics

Besides, excessive use of AI and digital tools can reduce human interaction in education. Discussions with teachers and classmates play a crucial role in developing communication skills, emotional intelligence, and teamwork. In conclusion, while AI offers numerous advantages in education, its misuse and overdependence can negatively affect students' intellectual growth, creativity, ethics, motivation, privacy, and social development.

Therefore, AI should be used as a supportive tool rather than a replacement for genuine learning. By maintaining a balanced approach, students can benefit from technological advancements while continuing to develop essential life skills.

Professors at the University of California, Berkeley, have also reported a rise in failing grades in some computer science courses as the use of AI tools among students has increased.

They say many students generate code, complete assignments and get solutions with the help of AI but struggle when asked to solve problems independently during examinations or technical interviews.