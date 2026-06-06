/Celebrity pet dog with over 1.5 million followers stolen and sold to restaurant for its meat

A Chinese celebrity dog, who was a social media sensation with more than 1.5 million followers was allegedly stolen, sold to a dog meat restaurant for just $26, and eaten, leaving its owner seeking justice and confronting loopholes in the country’s legal protections for pets.

Chinese travel influencer Guo from Henan province, who raised Chutou, an eight-year-old Border Collie known for his intelligence, energy and gentle temperament is devastated by the incident.

Guo had left his dog with his parents while traveling when he was stolen. CCTV camera footage showed a man and a woman on an electric scooter taking the animal from the Shanqui farm on May 11.

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Later, Guo tracked down the suspects in a neighboring village, where they admitted of stealing the pup believing it was a stray and sold it to a dog trader for 180 yuan ($26.50).

Chutou was bought by his owner Guo from a street vendor for over 2,000 yuan (US$300) in 2018. During the time Chutou was just three months old, reported The Star.

Guo also visited the restaurant and sked the butcher who killed Chutou his remains or fur – but he was told “the hair was thrown in the rubbish long ago," reported the New York Post.