US may send longer-range anti-aircraft systems, artillery to Ukraine

As Ukraine claimed to have liberated Kyiv region, the US said it is working with its allies to send "longer-range anti-aircraft systems, artillery systems and coastal defence systems" to Ukraine.

US national security advisor Jake Sullivan said the US is working on new sanctions measures to cripple the ruble in order to halt Putin's war machine with further sanctions announcements this week.

Also Read in Pics: How Ukraine's elite IT force halted Russia's long mechanised brigade eyeing Kyiv

The US has already sent $2.3 billion worth of arms to Ukraine amid the Russian invasion including anti-tank weapons, short-range rockets and drones however President Zelensky has demanded more arms to keep up the country's fight against the Russian forces.

The US national security adviser hinted that the "extent and depth" of advanced weapons capabilities would be "extraordinary" and "unprecedented".

Meanwhile, UK said Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky will speak during the United Nations Security Council meeting on Tuesday as the United States and Britain said they would seek Russia's suspension from the UN Human Rights Council over alleged crimes committed in the execution of civilians in Bucha.

Watch | Gravitas: Ukraine accuses Russia of genocide in Bucha

"The images out of Bucha and devastation across Ukraine require us to now match our words with action," US ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said.

UN's human rights chief Michelle Bachelet added that the images point to "possible war crimes" while putting pressure on Putin's regime. However, Russia has denied accusations of war crimes.

Also Read in Pics: Russia's tactical nuclear weapons arsenal: Will Putin use it?

Amid the controversy, authorities said they had found bodies of civilians including that of a mayor and her family. Police claimed Olga Sukhenko, her husband and her son were abducted by Russian troops on March 24.

(With inputs from Agencies)