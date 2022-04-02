Aerorozvidka: How Ukraine's elite IT force halted Russia's long mechanised brigade eyeing Kyiv

Interestingly, the Ukrainian Aerorozvidka unit is reportedly using Musk's Starlink satellite system to feed data to artillery units ensuring Russian targets are not missed.
Just days after President Putin ordered his "special military operation" against Ukraine on February 24, Russia sent hundreds of military vehicles to Kyiv in an attempt to annex the Ukrainian capital.
However, Russian forces were in for a surprise as the 40-mile long long mechanised column failed to enter Kyiv as it was disrupted by Ukrainian special forces and drone operators led by the feared air reconnaissance unit, Aerorozvidka.
Aerorozvidka is Ukraine's little known air-reconnaissance unit which has made a name for itself in the ongoing war against Russia. It consists of drones pilots who strike in nighttime operations taking out stranded Russian tanks.
The drones which are relatively cheap are fitted with anti-tank grenades. The pilots use thermal cameras to track Russian military vehicles and destroy them.
The R-18 drone has become the mainstay of the Aerorozvidka unit. It has a range of 4km range and a 40-minute flight time. The drone is capable of dropping 5kg bombs on Russian tanks.
The long Russian convoy was reportedly stopped by a combination of night raids by Ukraine's special forces on bikes as they used sniper rifles and mines to create havoc in the Russian ranks.
The Ukrainians stealthy destroyed Russian military vehicles at the front of the column which automatically stopped them in their tracks and damaged more Russian vehicles at night while targeting the supply depot totally halting Russia's advance.
The Aerorozvidka air warriors also reportedly blocked Russian airborne troops in Hostomel airport near Kyiv as they used their drones to spot Russian paratroopers.
Ukraine has now become the graveyard for Russian tanks. Social media is littered with burnt Russian tanks and military vehicles. Interestingly, the Ukrainian Aerorozvidka unit is reportedly using Elon Musk's Starlink satellite system to feed data to artillery units ensuring Russian targets are not missed.
The use of the Starlink satellite system allows the drone team to work despite internet outages and power failures due to the war.
The elite unit was launched in 2014 during the Maidan uprising and they have gained experience during the Russian invasion of Crimea in 2014.
Aerorozvidka also reportedly uses a NATO's intelligence system called Delta to identify targets.
The European defence alliance may not be directly helping Ukraine's forces but they have already received hundreds of anti-tank missiles from the US and UK which has stopped Russian tanks from making deep inroads.
Aerorozvidka's founder Volodymyr Kochetkov-Sukach was an investment banker who was killed by Russian forces in 2015 in Donbas.
Aerorozvidka initially began as a result of crowdfunding but was then absorbed into Ukraine's defence services due to team's unique drone capability which acted as a force multiplier.
The results are clearly there for everyone to see, not least the Russian defence forces which has repeatedly been outfoxed by the young IT force during the war.
Amid Ukraine's stiff resistance against Russian forces, the US government announced it would be providing $800 million worth of arms to fight the war.
Apart from the Stingers and other missiles, the Biden administration would be sending hundred Switchblade loitering munitions to Ukraine.
The "Switchblades" are also called Kamikaze drones. There are two variants of the Switchblade drones – Switchblade 300 and Switchblade 60.
The Switchblade 300 is considered an ideal "loitering missile" for use against beyond-line-of-sight targets. It is used by mobile forces which is what the Ukraine Army is currently fighting on several fronts. It can be rapidly deployed on air, land and sea platforms.
Switchblade 300 also relays real-time GPS coordinates and video for precise targeting. The Switchblade sensor-to-shooter (S2S) combines ISR capabilities with small unmanned aircraft systems for precision strike capabilities.
Clearly, the new blades meant of the Ukraine Army can strike and destroy any Russian target as it defends its territory against an overwhelming force.
The software of the Switchblade targets coordinates through machine-to-machine communication which reduces engagement timelines. The software provides Switchblade operators with real-time video downlinks for a centralised view of the area of operation.
It has a range of 10km with an endurance time of 15 minutes. It carries 2.5kg which includes a payload, launcher and transport bag and fits inside a rucksack.
It can cruise at 63 mph and can dash at 100 mph. It is also popularly known as an "angry bird" or a "buzzing bee".
