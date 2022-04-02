Aerorozvidka: How Ukraine's elite IT force halted Russia's long mechanised brigade eyeing Kyiv

Aerorozvidka's R-18 drones

Aerorozvidka is Ukraine's little known air-reconnaissance unit which has made a name for itself in the ongoing war against Russia. It consists of drones pilots who strike in nighttime operations taking out stranded Russian tanks.

The drones which are relatively cheap are fitted with anti-tank grenades. The pilots use thermal cameras to track Russian military vehicles and destroy them.

The R-18 drone has become the mainstay of the Aerorozvidka unit. It has a range of 4km range and a 40-minute flight time. The drone is capable of dropping 5kg bombs on Russian tanks.

