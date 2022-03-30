Russia's tactical nuclear weapons arsenal: Will Putin use it?

Russia has the largest number of nuclear warheads of any country,

Tactical nuclear strike

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has raised the spectre of something considered almost unthinkable until recently: the use of a small nuclear weapon during a conflict in Europe.

Russian President Vladimir Putin would authorised a so-called "tactical" nuclear strike against a country he has repeatedly claimed forms "one people" with Russia.

On February 27, three days after the start of the invasion, Putin ordered his defence chiefs to put Russia's nuclear forces on high alert in a highly choreographed meeting in front of TV cameras.

(Photograph:AFP)