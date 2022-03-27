US may release billions of genetically modified male mosquitoes. Here's why

In the United States, millions of genetically modified may soon be released in Florida and California as the country's Environmental Protection Agency has approved Oxitec's pilot projects related to mosquitoes.

The UK-based biotechnology company Oxitec has developed millions of genetically modified mosquitoes that seek to ward off their natural, disease-causing counterparts. The company is said to be the leading developer of biological pest control solutions.

Grey Frandsen, who is the CEO of Oxitec, said in a statement: "Our team is immensely proud to have received yet another milestone approval from the EPA."

"This expansion of our U.S. efforts reflects the strong partnerships we’ve developed with a large and diverse range of stakeholders at the local, state, and national levels," Frandsen added.

Oxitec informed that two pilot projects were approved, one with the Delta Mosquito and Vector Control District (Delta MVCD) in California and one with the Florida Keys Mosquito Control District (FKMCD) in Florida.

The latest approval is also an extension of the Experimental Use Permit (EUP) granted in 2020 by the EPA for a pilot project in the Florida Keys, which was successfully carried out in 2021.

As stated by the company, safe, sustainable and targeted biological pest control technology does not harm beneficial insects like bees and butterflies.

The method is proven to control the disease-transmitting Aedes aegypti mosquito, which has invaded communities in Florida, California and other US states.

As per the Oxitec, the aim is to reduce the transmission of harmful diseases, such as dengue, Zika, yellow fever and chikungunya.

The data released by the company states that in California, since first being detected in 2013, this mosquito has rapidly spread to more than 20 counties throughout the state, increasing the risk.

Alongside its in-depth scientific evaluation process was a 30-day period for public comments. The EPA reviewed and responded to each public comment before issuing its approval.

After the EPA's approval, Oxitec will now submit permit applications to state regulators in California and Florida for their review.