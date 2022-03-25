Study shows several bird species nesting and laying eggs almost a month early

A new study has shown that several bird species are nesting and laying eggs almost a month early.

The research, published in the Journal of Animal Ecology, discusses in detail how a warming climate is causing spring to arrive earlier across most of the United States.

This is throwing off the timing of important natural events like migration and reproduction, as well as prolonging pest and allergy seasons.

“It was shocking to find this,” said John Bates, curator of birds at the Field Museum and the study’s lead author.

“What we can see is clearly pointing in the direction that climate change is having a significant effect on the behavior of birds. It’s another piece of the puzzle we are trying to figure out in terms of impacts.”

The analysis finds that spring ‘leaf out’ is happening earlier in 76 per cent (181) of the 239 cities analysed, compared to 1981.

Species including bluejays, yellow warblers and field sparrows are now laying their first eggs 25 days earlier than they were 100 years ago.

Earlier springs created a mismatching in availability of food (and other resources) with important natural events such as migration, hibernation and reproduction.

“If you’re a bird and you nest earlier, you put yourself at risk of these cold snaps that can still arrive in spring, which then affects the plants and insects,” said Bates.

“That then impacts the reproductive success of the birds. Springs are becoming more volatile and that is taking its toll.”

It might seem appealing to shake off the winter cold sooner, but earlier springs can have negative consequences such as longer allergy seasons, more persistent pests (like mosquitoes), and risks to fruit production.



