Drinking coffee can protect heart instead of triggering ailments, help to live longer, says study  

Drinking coffee can protect the heart instead of triggering its ailments, a study has said.

The revelation comes as there have been worries among some doctors and the public regarding the use of coffee.

According to three research abstracts published on Thursday, drinking two to three cups of coffee daily can lower the risk of getting heart disease, heart failure or a heart issue, or dying early for any reason, by 10% to 15%.

Also Read: In a first, microplastic pollution gets detected in human blood

In a statement, Dr Peter M Kistler, senior author of the study, said, "Because coffee can quicken heart rate, some people worry that drinking it could trigger or worsen certain heart issues. This is where general medical advice to stop drinking coffee may come from."

In all three studies, Kistler and the other researchers used data from UK Biobank. It shows the health outcomes of over 500,000 people for at least 10 years.

Watch: Artificial sweeteners can increase risk of cancer by up to 13%, says study

The authors of these studies looked to find out the relationship between coffee drinking and heart rhythm problems (arrhythmias) and cardiovascular diseases.

"We found coffee drinking had either a neutral effect -- meaning that it did no harm -- or was associated with benefits to heart health," added Kistler, who is a leading arrhythmia expert and professor of medicine at both the University of Melbourne and Monash University.

(With inputs from agencies)