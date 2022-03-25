In a first, microplastic pollution gets detected in human blood

For the first time, microplastic pollution has been detected in human blood. The tiny particles have been found by scientists in almost 80% of the people tested.

The particles can travel around the body, shows the finding. These particles may also enter organs.

Although the impact of it on health is yet unknown, the researchers are concerned as microplastics can cause damage to human cells in the laboratory.

Also Read: Artificial sweeteners increase risk of cancer by up to 13%, says study

Blood samples of 22 anonymous donors were analysed by the scientists. All of these people were healthy adults and plastic particles were found in 17.

Almost half samples contained PET plastic used in making bottles, while one third contained polystyrene, utilised for packaging food and other products and a quarter of the blood samples contained polyethylene, which is used to come up with plastic carrier bags.

Also Read: To show coolness, orangutans like humans use slang, says study

Prof Dick Vethaak, ecotoxicologist, Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam in the Netherlands, said, “Our study is the first indication that we have polymer particles in our blood – it’s a breakthrough result. But we have to extend the research and increase the sample sizes, the number of polymers assessed, etc.”

“It is certainly reasonable to be concerned. The particles are there and are transported throughout the body,” Vethaak told the Guardian.

The research has been published in the journal 'Environment International'.

(With inputs from agencies)