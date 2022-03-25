Artificial sweeteners increase risk of cancer by up to 13%, says study

Some artificial sweeteners may not be good for health and could spike the risk of contracting cancer, a large-scale study has said.

These alternatives to sugar, which are used in food and drinks, may hike the risk by up to 13 per cent.

The experts of the French National Institute for Health and Medical Research, and Sorbonne Paris Nord University analysed data and came up to the conclusion that the risk for breast cancer and obesity-related cancers increases with these food materials.

The data for 102,865 French adults was examined in the new study, which was published in PLOS Medicine.

In the research, people self-reported their diet, medical history, lifestyle habits and other data. The researchers looked at artificial sweetener intake in their dietary records and the diagnoses of cancer.

The findings showed that people who consumed larger quantities, like 79 mg per day, of artificial sweeteners had a 13 per cent more risk of contracting cancer in comparison to people avoiding them.

As per the scientists, higher risks were observed for breast cancer and obesity-related cancers.

The researchers said, "Our findings do not support the use of artificial sweeteners as safe alternatives for sugar in foods or beverages and provide important and novel information to address the controversies about their potential adverse health effects.”

(With inputs from agencies)