US mass shooting: Man wanted in four killings in Georgia shot dead after manhunt

Another shooting incident happened late Saturday and the suspect behind the alleged killing of four neighbours in the Atlanta suburb of Hampton, Georgia, was killed a day after in a manhunt.

At a news conference on Sunday afternoon, Henry County Sheriff Reginald B Scandrett said that the "monster is dead".

"The entire state of Georgia can breathe a little easier tonight," Scandrett added.

The official also said that the suspect was tracked by law enforcement to an area near the border between Henry and Clayton counties, which is about 20 miles south of Atlanta.

Scandrett said that the suspect was "neutralised" after officers exchanged gunfire with the man twice. He was ultimately declared dead.

After the shooting incident, Hampton Police Chief James Turner had said at a news conference the 40-year-old suspect, identified as Andre Longmore, was armed and dangerous.

Scandrett had informed about the $10,000 reward, which was being offered for any information leading to the arrest of Longmore.

The officer had previously addressed the suspect, saying police will "hunt him down" until he's caught and described the incident as a "senseless crime".

Scandrett had said, "As I've said before, unfortunately doing these type of senseless crimes, I'm gonna say this directly to you, Mr Longmore: 'Wherever you are, we will hunt you down in any hole that you may be residing in and bring you to custody, period.'"

Also read: China, Russia conducted record-high number of military drills in 2022: Report Who were the victims? Longmore fatally shot four residents of Dogwood Lakes Drive and Dogwood Ridge on Saturday, but the motive behind the killings is unknown.

Hampton City Manager Alex Cohilas said, "This community is grieving. We're thankful we have achieved a resolution in which no more loss of life has occurred."

The victims were identified by Hampton Police Chief James Turner as Scott Levitt, 67; Shirley Levitt, 66; Steve Blizzard, 65; and Ronald Jeffers, 66.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE