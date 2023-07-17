Heavy rains and flooding hit US northeast, claims life of one

Parts of the northeastern United States were severely affected by heavy rains that triggered flooding across several states, a day after storms and flash floods washed out the highways and claimed the life of at least one person in New York state.

Flood warnings were issued for parts of New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts and Vermont as the states in the region recorded rapid rainfall and "life-threatening" flash floods, as per the National Weather Service (NWS).

On Sunday, heavy rainfall in New York state swamped the streets, washed out bridges and caused obstruction which led Governor Kathy Hochul to declare states of emergency in two counties. Historic floods cause significant damage The Orange County Emergency Management office on Monday released a statement confirming that a 35-year-old woman had lost her life in Highland Falls, in New York's Hudson Valley, where "historic floods" caused significant damage.

Hochul said the woman was swept to her death in a flash flood in the valley as she tried to evacuate her damaged house with her dog.

"Her fiance literally saw her swept away," the governor told reporters on Monday.

On Sunday, Hochul said that up to eight inches (200 mm) of rain had created "life-threatening conditions due to flash flooding."

According to poweroutage.us, on Sunday evening, more than 12,000 customers had lost electricity in the state, but by midday Monday that figure had dropped to 3,800.

Amtrak rail service was suspended between New York City and the state capital Albany "due to severe weather conditions," as of 5:30 am, the company said in a statement.

"The expected rainfall rate is 0.25 to 0.5 inches in 1 hour," NWS said in a state alert. "Flash flooding is already occurring" and "catastrophic flooding" was expected Monday in parts of Vermont.

Governor Phil Scott declared a state of emergency. "Swiftwater rescue teams have been staged in strategic locations throughout the state, should they be necessary to help with evacuations and rescues from floodwaters," Scott's office said in a statement Sunday.

NWS released a statement saying that it had received "multiple reports" of significant flooding and of persons trapped in vehicles in Orange County.

"Several additional inches of rainfall is expected through Tuesday morning as this system slowly moves eastward" and more flash flooding is possible, it said Monday.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE