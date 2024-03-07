US: Marjorie Taylor Greene tells reporter to ‘f*** off’ after question about ‘Jewish space lasers’

United States lawmaker and Republican Congresswoman from the state of Georgia, Marjorie Taylor Greene, told a British journalist to “f*** off” when asked to talk about “Jewish space lasers,” an antisemitic conspiracy theory that the former US president Donald Trump’s possible pick for vice-president once promoted on social media.

What happened?

The heated exchange took place on Super Tuesday (Mar 5) when Emily Maitlis, a British journalist for the News Agents podcast spoke to the Republican Congresswoman during Trump’s victory celebration at Mar-a-Lago in Florida.

“Could you tell me why so many people that support Donald Trump love conspiracy theories, including yourself?” the British journalist asked.

To which Greene said, “Well, let me tell you, you’re a conspiracy theorist and the left and the media spreads more conspiracy theories. We like the truth. We like supporting our constitution, our freedoms and America first.”

In a follow-up question, Maitlis asked, “What about Jewish space lasers? Tell us about Jewish space lasers.”

Greene said, “No…Why don’t you go talk about Jewish space lasers and really, why don’t you f*** off? How about that?”

Subsequently, the US Congresswoman walked off, and the British said, “Thank you very much.”

Prior to the exchange, the Maitlis also asked Greene if she was on Trump’s list of potential vice-presidential picks and if Nikki Haley should be on it.

“He’s got a long list. I serve President Trump in any way…he’d ask me but I can assure you it won’t be Nikki Haley.”

Greene had once shared a post on Facebook about Jewish space lasers being responsible for wildfires in California, which was dug up by reporters in 2021. She ultimately apologised amid backlash, saying she did know what they were when she shared the idea.

Super Tuesday: Trump’s win, Haley’s exit

On Super Tuesday, 15 states held their primaries which account for more than a third of the overall GOP primary delegate count. The former US president won in 14 of the 15 states, including California and Texas, with most delegates.

Meanwhile, Haley, who managed to win only Vermont, on Wednesday (Mar 6) announced that she is dropping out of the presidential race. The Indian-origin politician's exit paves the way for a possible rematch between Trump and the incumbent President Joe Biden.