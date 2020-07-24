US: Man shares $22 million lottery with best friend over promise made in 1992

A man from western Wisconsin in the United States will share his lottery prize worth $22 million dollar because of a promise he made in 1992.

Tom Cook and his friend Joseph Feeney had shaken hands nearly three decades ago and vowed that if he either of the two ever one a powerball lottery they would share it with each other.

While Cook is a gambler by disposition, Feeney is an avid fisherman.

And when Cook won the lottery nearly 30 years later, the first person he called was his friend Feeney to let him know that he would fulfil his promise.

When Feeney asked Cook ''Are you jerkin' my bobber?'', he laughed and said ''A handshake’s a handshake.''

The winning ticket had purchased by Cook last month at a Synergy Coop store in his hometown of Menominee, Wisconsin, and realized he’d won while checking his numbers over breakfast shortly afterwards.

''It was quite an experience when I read those first two or three numbers. I kind of froze and handed them to my wife and she froze as well'' Cook said recalling his experience of matching his lottery number with the winning number.

They both went along with their wives to the Wisconsin Lottery in Madison to collect their winnings.

Cook has given two weeks notice to his job after winning the lottery.

