US man faces jail for attempting to create hybrid trophy sheep from endangered species

An American man, Arthur Schubarth, aged 80, is facing imprisonment after admitting to being guilty of wildlife crimes. He attempted to create gigantic hybrid sheep by using genetic material from endangered animals, to sell them to hunting ranches for trophies.

Schubarth illegally brought parts of the world's largest sheep species from Kyrgyzstan into the United States. He then utilised these genetic materials to produce cloned embryos within the country. These embryos were implanted into ewes on his Montana ranch, leading to the birth of genetically pure Marco Polo argali, a species on the brink of extinction known for its massive size and imposing horns.

Subsequently, Schubarth employed semen from these specimens to impregnate various sheep breeds aiming to create unprecedented hybrid species to produce even larger sheep. He envisioned selling these unique animals to hunting ranches where customers pay to hunt captive animals, particularly larger specimens.

Todd Kim, an Assistant Attorney General from the Justice Department's Environment and Natural Resources Division who handled the case, described Schubarth's actions as a bold attempt to create colossal hybrid sheep species for trophy hunting. Schubarth violated international laws and the Lacey Act designed to safeguard the well-being and sustainability of native animal populations.

The Lacey Act prohibits the interstate trade of certain wildlife and is utilised by authorities to combat wildlife trafficking. Schubarth, whose ranch primarily breeds and sells mountain sheep, mountain goats, and other ungulates for game ranches, admitted to one count of conspiracy to violate the Lacey Act and one count of substantive violation of the Lacey Act. These felonies could result in a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.