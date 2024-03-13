Bangladeshi cargo ship 'hijacked' in Indian Ocean now headed for Somalia: Reports

A Bangladeshi cargo ship has allegedly been hijacked in the Indian Ocean area and is currently making its way towards the Somali coastline. The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said that the vessel was infiltrated by multiple people using two vessels—one large and one small.

The Company Security Officer (CSO) of the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported that the crew members were unharmed, and the vessel is currently occupied by 22 unauthorised individuals armed with weapons.

The ship's last known location is recorded at coordinates 0149N 05425E, navigating at a bearing of 315 degrees toward the Somali coastline.

This vessel represents the latest target amid a resurgence of assaults by pirates in the Indian Ocean region, although maritime security company Ambrey refrained from explicitly attributing the boarding to Somali pirates.

Vessel identification and cargo

According to a Reuters report citing Ambrey, the vessel in question is a bulk carrier flagged under Bangladesh. These types of ships are commonly used for transporting large volumes of cargo. The ship was en route from Mozambique to the United Arab Emirates.

Additionally, Kabir Steel Re-Rolling Mills, the vessel's owner, told Al-Jazeera that it was MV Abdullah, transporting 55,000 tonnes of coal.

“A group of 15-20 Somali pirates hijacked the ship,” Al-Jazeera quoted Meherul Karim, chief executive officer of Kabir Steel Re-Rolling Mills.

Also watch | Indian Naval ship Sumitra rescues vessel hijacked by Somali pirates The UKMTO has issued a cautionary advisory to vessels navigating the vicinity and has commenced an investigation into the hijacking incident.

The escalation of pirate activity in the Indian Ocean has been documented since late last year, with the Maritime Security Centre – Horn of Africa registering over 20 hijackings or attempted hijackings in the Gulf of Aden and Somali Basin since November.