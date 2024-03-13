LIVE TV
ugc_banner

Yemen's Houthis fired ballistic missile toward USS Laboon in the Red Sea, US says

Reuters
Sana'a, YemenUpdated: Mar 13, 2024, 12:06 PM IST
main img
A satellite image shows the Belize-flagged and UK-owned cargo ship Rubymar, which was attacked by Yemen's Houthis, according to the U.S. military's Central Command, on the Red Sea, February 20, 2024. Photograph:(Reuters)
Follow Us

Story highlights

 

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) reported that the Iran-aligned Houthis launched a single short-range ballistic missile from their controlled territories in Yemen towards the USS Laboon in the Red Sea. However, the missile did not strike the vessel, and there were no injuries or damage reported.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said the Iran-aligned Houthis fired on Tuesday one close-range ballistic missile from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen toward USS Laboon in the Red Sea, but it did not hit the vessel and there were no injuries or damage reported.

×

"United States Central Command and a coalition vessel successfully engaged and destroyed two unmanned aerial systems (UAS) launched from a Houthi-controlled area of Yemen," CENTCOM added in a statement early on Wednesday.