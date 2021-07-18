US man arrested for trying to throw alligator onto roof to teach a 'lesson'

A man was arrested by police in the United States for allegedly trying to throw an alligator onto the roof of a building after stealing it from a miniature golf course.

32-year-old William Hodge was taken into custody around 3 am on Thursday. He was charged with possessing and injuring an alligator, burglary of an unoccupied dwelling, criminal mischief and petty theft, said the docket of his court case.

The accused first allegedly hopped the Congo River Golf's fence, a miniature golf course in the area to steal an alligator from an enclosure on the course, a Washington Examiner report said.

Hodge then allegedly took the alligator to a bar and liquor store, Metz Lounges, and tried to throw it onto the roof by grabbing it by the tail.

After only hitting the awning of the bar, the accused took it by the tail again. This time, he put it over his shoulder and threw it on the ground, and stomped on it twice, the police said.

When Daytona Beach police officer Molly Billue asked Hodge what he was doing by throwing the alligator in the air, he said he was 'teaching it a lesson'.

The alligator is alive, but it seems to be unclear if it sustained any injuries in the attack.