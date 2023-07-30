US man allegedly stabs woman, posts 'last moments' on Facebook

A man from the California's Bay Area, Mark Mechikoff, is facing a murder charge after allegedly stabbing a woman to death and sharing her "last moments" on Facebook, San Mateo Police said.

The incident marks the continuation of a number of similar incidents in the Bay Area that has stoked the exodus of businesses from inside and beyond California's Silicon Valley in recent times.

The Nye County Sheriff's Office in Nevada informed the San Mateo Police about the incident after a witness reported seeing the stabbing on Facebook. The witness provided the name and phone number of the man who posted the video, which was traced back to an apartment complex in San Mateo.

Following the lead, investigators arrested the 39-year-old suspect, Mark Mechikoff, in San Jose.

San Mateo police stated that while the motive for the stabbing is still under investigation.

Mechikoff heartlessly filmed the victim's final moments and posted the video on Facebook before fleeing the area, the police added.

Police conducted door-to-door exhaustive search

Prior to the arrest, police officers conducted an exhaustive search, spending nearly three hours going door to door in the vast apartment complex, until they found the victim's location in an apartment.

Although the suspect had fled the scene, the officers managed to apprehend him within two hours of locating the victim.

According to the police, Mechikoff was acquainted with the victim.

Also watch | Indian consulate in San Francisco set on fire by Khalistan supporters

Based on court records, the suspect is charged with felony murder, and there are enhancements involved. He appeared in court for an initial hearing on Friday and is scheduled to appear again on August 4.

The San Mateo Police Department is urging anyone with information or security footage related to this homicide to come forward and assist with the investigation.

Elon Musk had reacted to rising crime rate in San Francisco

Earlier, a number of Silicon Valley insiders including Twitter owner Elon Musk, have reported a rise in violent crime in San Francisco.

"Many people I know have been severely assaulted. Violent crime in SF is horrific and even if attackers are caught, they are often released immediately. Is the city taking stronger action to incarcerate repeat violent offenders," Elon Musk posted on X, Twitter's rebranded avatar in April while calling on San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins to take action.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE