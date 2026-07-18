/US launches 7th consecutive night of strikes on Iran. This is what we know

The United States launched a fresh round of airstrikes against Iran on Friday (July 17), marking the seventh consecutive night of military action, according to the US military. The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a post on X that the latest strikes began at 3 p.m. ET on Friday. It said the operation was carried out on the orders of the US commander-in-chief and was aimed at further degrading Iran’s military capabilities.

“CENTCOM forces conducted another series of strikes against targets in Iran at approximately 3 p.m. ET,” the military command said, adding that the operation was intended to weaken Tehran’s military capacity.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The latest attacks extend a week-long US bombing campaign against Iran, which has targeted military infrastructure, strategic transport links and facilities that Washington says support Tehran’s military operations.

Earlier this week, US strikes reportedly hit the Bandar Abbas-Kahurestan-Lar bridge, a key transport route linking the southern port city of Bandar Abbas with Shiraz, according to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-affiliated Tasnim News Agency. Iranian media also reported strikes on Iranshahr Airport in the country’s southeast.

The United States has also carried out strikes on military facilities and strategic sites across Iran over recent days, with CENTCOM maintaining that the operations are designed to reduce Iran’s ability to conduct military activities.