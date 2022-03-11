US: In a strange discovery, a mummified body found inside wall of a convention centre

In a recent discovery, a mummified body was found in the walls of a convention centre in Oakland. The discovery was made at the old Henry J. Kaiser convention centre. The same building had closed in 2005.

As per the Alameda county sheriff's office, a construction worker found the body on the west side of the building near the concert hall. It was behind drywall and between two concrete pillars.

Ever since then, the police is trying to untangle the person’s identity and how it ended between the walls.

Also read | Pics: Even after two years, COVID-19 still torments the entire world

Lt Frederick Shavies of the Oakland police department in an official update said, "Markings and biological evidence at the top of the opening indicate the victim may have been deceased near the top and over time his body slowly decayed and slipped toward the bottom of the cavity space."

The officials believe that the person was an adult male based on bone structure and anatomy. The coroner, however, will rely on dental records, and preserved fingerprints.

No obvious or unnatural trauma was found indicating foul play, nor were the victim's hands, feet, or other body parts bound,” Shavies said. He further said that the remains show no sign of harm.

(With inputs from agencies)