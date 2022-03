Pandemic is 'far from over'

WHO's director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus recently warned that the pandemic is 'far from over.'

He further said that even after two years, the virus is still evolving and even surging in some parts of the world. "Two years later, more than six million people have died," Tedros told a press conference.

"Although reported cases and deaths are declining globally, and several countries have lifted restrictions, the pandemic is far from over -- and it will not be over anywhere until it's over everywhere."

"The virus continues to evolve, and we continue to face major obstacles in distributing vaccines, tests and treatments everywhere they are needed," Tedros said.

