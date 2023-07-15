US House passes defence bill with amendments impacting abortions, gender-affirming surgeries

The US House of Representatives approved the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for the fiscal year 2024, which sets the policy and authorises $886 billion in spending for the Department of Defense, reported Reuters.

The bill received approval with a vote of 219-210, largely split along party lines, a departure from the usual bipartisan support it has historically enjoyed since 1961. However, the fate of the bill becoming law remains uncertain due to the inclusion of culturally conservative amendments added by Republicans. Contentious amendments and Democratic concerns The House version of the NDAA encompasses various provisions, including a pay raise for military personnel and measures to address the Chinese threat. It further includes an additional $300 million in support of Ukraine's response to Russia's invasion.

Democrats expressed concerns about the bill after the Republican-majority House passed amendments primarily focused on social issues. What were Republican amendments? Among the amendments passed by the House, one amendment with a vote of 221-213 aimed to reverse the Defense Department's policy of reimbursing travel expenses for service members seeking abortion.

While the landmark Roe v. Wade decision was overturned, making abortion legality vary across states, the Pentagon's policy aimed to assist military personnel stationed in states where abortion is prohibited.

Republican Representative Barry Loudermilk praised the conservative amendments, stating that they aimed to decrease what he perceived as excessive "wokeness" within the military.

Democratic Representative Adam Smith, on the other hand, warned that the amendments would discourage qualified individuals from joining the military, emphasizing the negative impact of the contentious amendment process. Additional amendments on gender-affirming surgeries Another amendment passed by a vote of 222-211 sought to prohibit the Pentagon from funding gender-affirming surgeries and hormone treatment. These measures were met with opposition from Democrats, highlighting the ongoing divide between the two parties.

Watch | Ukraine continues to demand more weapons and NATO membership × While House Republicans managed to pass their amendments without Democratic support, these provisions are unlikely to succeed in the Senate, where Democrats hold a slim majority.

While House Republicans managed to pass their amendments without Democratic support, these provisions are unlikely to succeed in the Senate, where Democrats hold a slim majority.

The Senate is set to begin its debate on the NDAA on Tuesday. After the Senate passes its version of the bill later this month, both chambers will enter negotiations to reconcile their differences and form a compromise bill.