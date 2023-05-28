US House panel recommends inclusion of India in NATO Plus

A United States Congressional Committee on CCP (Chinese Communist Party) recommended the inclusion of India in NATO Plus. The suggestion to add India as a member country comes a month before Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit to the US. The recommendation of including India in the five-member group was made to win the “strategic competition with the Chinese Communist Party”. The House Select Committee on the Strategic Competition between the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and the United States adopted a policy proposal to enhance the deterrence of Taiwan, which included strengthening of NATO Plus by the inclusion of India. The committee is headed by chairman Mike Gallagher along with ranking member Raja Krishnamoorthi.

“Winning the strategic competition with the Chinese Communist Party and ensuring the security of Taiwan demands the United States strengthen ties to our allies and security partners, including India. Including India in Nato Plus security arrangements would build upon the US and India’s close partnership to strengthen global security and deter the aggression of the CCP across the Indo-Pacific region,” stated the Select Committee in the recommendations released on Wednesday.



According to its official website, the Select Committee on the CCP is “committed to working on a bipartisan basis to build consensus on the threat posed by the Chinese Communist Party and develop a plan of action to defend the American people, our economy, and our values.”



Top Democratic leader of the panel, Raja Krishnamoorthi, said that both Republicans and Democrats should work across the aisle.



“We must practice bipartisanship. We must recognise that the CCP wants us to be fractious, partisan and prejudiced,” he added.

India's addition to ensure seamless intelligence sharing

The recommendations stated that adding India to the group would ensure seamless intelligence sharing between these group countries and New Delhi would get easy access to the latest military technology without any delay.