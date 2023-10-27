Washington hits Iran-backed militant facilities in Syria in retaliation for strikes on US bases in Middle East

After Iran-backed militant groups attacked US troops stationed in the region, the military hit back at two of their facilities in eastern Syria, media reports said, quoting a Pentagon statement Thursday (Oct 26). The facilities pounded by the US military were under use by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and the militant groups it supports.

A few days back the US military thwarted an attack on its troops in Iraq by intercepting two one-way drones that were aimed at the al-Asad air base where American troops are stationed.

The attack on US troops was an escalation that came after a year of truce between them and Iran-backed militants. It also raised concerns about potential activity from Iran-backed groups.

"These precision self-defense strikes are a response to a series of ongoing and mostly unsuccessful attacks against personnel in Iraq and Syria by Iranian-backed militia groups that began on October 17," US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said in a statement, with reports saying that the strikes were ordered by US President Joe Biden.

"These Iranian-backed attacks against US forces are unacceptable and must stop," Austin said in the statement adding, "If attacks by Iran's proxies against U.S. forces continue, we will not hesitate to take further necessary measures to protect our people."

Attacks on US troops on the rise

There has been a rise in attacks on the US as well as its coalition troops in Iraq and Syria. They were attacked as many as 19 times in Iraq and Syria by Iran-backed forces last week, reported Reuters. The attacks inflicted minor injuries on 21 US forces, including the majority who suffered traumatic brain injuries.

About 900 additional troops from the US have arrived in the Middle East to heighten their air defences, said the Pentagon on October 26. As per US officials, US and allied forces in Iraq and Syria have been attacked at least 16 times this month. These attacks were carried out by drones and rockets.