Israel-Palestine war: Israel vs Hamas at the United Nations

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 27, 2023, 08:20 AM IST
An emergency plenary session of the UN General Assembly is being held to discuss the conflict between Israel and Hamas as well as the circumstances in the Palestinian territory. It comes after a UN Security Council resolution urging "humanitarian pauses" in the violence was not approved on October 18. The US vetoed the resolution.

