Donald Trump accused of sending 'threatening message to a foreseeable witness'

Donald Trump has been accused of trying to "send an unmistakable and threatening message to a foreseeable witness" during the federal election interference case against him.

This comes as just a few days earlier, Trump's former chief of staff Mark Meadows was reportedly granted immunity as he testified in front of a grand jury in Washington.

Special counsel Jack Smith alleged intimidation in a court filing on Wednesday (Oct 25th) that sought a gag order against the ex-president. The order was granted by Judge Tanya Chutkan only to be suspended after an appeal by Trump's lawyers, reports The Guardian.

Mark Meadows

As per an ABC News report on Tuesday, Mark Meadows was granted immunity, which typically lets a witness provide only limited statements that the justice department can't use against them for federal charges.

Meadows reportedly provided testimony that included evidence of him informing Trump that the election fraud allegations were unsubstantiated, reported the publication.

Trump's former chief of staff could be a major witness against the ex-president, given his proximity to efforts to overturn the 2020 elections.

Also read | Trump fined $10,000 for violating gag order amid ongoing New York civil fraud trial

On Truth Social, his social media platform, Trump alleged that Meadows had lied "merely for getting immunity against persecution".

"I don't think Mark Meadows would lie about the Rigged and Stollen [sic] 2020 Presidential Election merely for getting IMMUNITY against Prosecution (PERSECUTION!) by Deranged Prosecutor, Jack Smith," he wrote.

"BUT, when you really think about it, after being hounded like a dog for three years, told you'll be going to jail for the rest of your life, your money and your family will be forever gone, and we're not at all interested in exposing those that did the RIGGING – If you say BAD THINGS about that terrible 'MONSTER', DONALD J TRUMP, we won’t put you in prison, you can keep your family and your wealth, and, perhaps, if you can make up some really horrible 'STUFF' a[b]out him, we may very well erect a statue of you in the middle of our decaying and now very violent Capital, Washington DC."

"Some people would make that deal, but they are weaklings and cowards, and so bad for the future our Failing Nation. I don't think that Mark Meadows is one of them, but who really knows?"

Charges Trump faces

Donald Trump is facing four federal charges related to his attempt to overturn the 2020 elections he lost to Joe Biden.

He is also facing 13 charges linked to election interference in Georgia, along with 34 charges in New York concerning a hush-money payment case. Additionally, he faces 40 federal charges associated with the retention of classified information after his presidency. Apart from these, there are civil suits, including cases in New York regarding his business dealings, that resulted in a fine for breaching a gag order. Moreover, there is an allegation of rape that a judge has determined to be "substantially true."

However, he denies all accusations of wrongdoing and instead alleges that it is a witch-hunt.

Recently, a Trump spokesperson called the trials Trump faces "empty cases" and alleged that "wrongful, unethical leaks throughout these Biden witch-hunts only underscore how detrimental these empty cases are to our democracy and system of justice and how vital it is for President Trump's first amendment rights to not be infringed upon by un-constitutional gag orders."

(With inputs from agencies)