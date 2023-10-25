'Cohen is a proven liar', says Donald Trump as ex-lawyer testifies in civil fraud case

In an intense courtroom drama, Donald Trump and his ex-lawyer Michael Cohen attacked each other as they arrived at a New York court, where Cohen took the witness stand to testify against the former US president in a civil fraud case which threatens to jeopardize Trump's business empire.

Cohen has come out as one of Trump's fiercest critics after cutting ties with him nearly five years ago.

"Let me just turn around and say that this is not about Donald Trump versus Michael Cohen or Michael Cohen versus Donald Trump. This is about accountability, plain and simple, and we leave it up to Judge (Arthur) Engoron in order to make all the determinations on that. I thank you all for coming," Cohen told reporters as he entered the courthouse.

"Cohen is a proven liar," says Trump

Trump, who is also a frontrunner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, called Cohen a "proven liar" and rebuffing the allegations, affirmed that he has done nothing wrong.

"He is a proven liar, as you know, he's a felon. He's served a lot of time for lying, and we're just going to go and see and I think you'll see that for yourself. The Southern District came out with a scathing statement about him. So he's a liar, trying to get a better deal for himself, but it's not gonna work. This case, by any other judge, this case would've been over a long time ago," Trump told reporters before entering the courtroom.

"We did nothing wrong and that's been proven. We'll be out later," he added.

Cohen, who began a three-year jail sentence in 2019, was released to home confinement in 2020.

On Monday, he told news agency Reuters that Trump dubbing him a liar was equivalent to "the pot calling the kettle black," and further claimed that he lied to Congress at Trump's direction and for his benefit.

The trial springs up from a lawsuit by Democratic New York Attorney General Letitia James which claimed that Trump boosted the value of his properties by billions of dollars in statements to banks to ensure more promising loan terms.

(With inputs from agencies)



