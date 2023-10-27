Israel-Hamas war: Gaza health ministry releases names of nearly 7,000 people 'killed' amid Israeli strikes

The Gaza Health Ministry run by the Palestinian militant group Hamas released a list of almost 7,000 names of Gazans it said had been killed in Israeli strikes, on Thursday (Oct 26). This comes a day after the United States President Joe Biden cast doubt on its toll figures.

According to the Hamas-run Palestinian health ministry, 7,028 people, including more than 2,900 children have been killed in Gaza, as of Thursday, since its October 7 attacks. In the recent update, the ministry also said that nearly 18,500 people have been injured.

‘Mainly civilians’

The list, released by the Gaza health ministry shows the names of the 6,747 victims, mainly civilians. It also gives information about each victim's sex, age and identity card numbers. However, the ministry said 281 bodies had not yet been identified.

ALSO READ | US President Biden says may support Gaza ceasefire only after hostages are freed

The list by the Palestinian militant group, which has not been verified is more than 200 pages long. The United States had “brazenly cast doubt on the truth of the announced toll,” said the Palestinian health ministry in a statement.

It added, “We have decided to announce the details of the names to the whole world so that the truth is known about the genocide perpetrated by the Israeli occupation against our people.”

US president doubts Gaza death toll

During a joint press conference at the White House, Biden cast doubt on civilian casualty figures released by the Hamas-run Palestinian health ministry.

“I have no notion that the Palestinians are telling the truth about how many people are killed. I’m sure innocents have been killed, and it’s a price of waging war,” said the US president. He added, “But I have no confidence in the number that the Palestinians are using.”

However, he has also cautioned Israel over the civilian toll and went on to accuse Hamas which has been ruling Gaza of “hiding behind” Palestinian civilians amid Israeli strikes.

“Israel has to do everything in its power, as difficult as it is, to protect innocent civilians. It’s difficult,” said the US president.

When asked about the death toll on Thursday, Israeli military spokesman Richard Hecht said “when the Hamas health ministry comes out with the numbers just take them with a pinch of salt.” There have been multiple claims and counterclaims amid the ongoing war.