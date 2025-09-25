US health secretary RFK Jr to be impeached for 'health care chaos'? Here's what we know

US Congresswoman Haley Stevens has announced on Thursday (Sep 25) that she would introduce articles of impeachment against Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr. In a post on X, she said that she would push for the impeachment of RFK due to “health care chaos” under his watch. Calling RFK Jr's policies ‘unhealthy and unsafe’, she said that the country is paying the price of his agenda. She had called for Kennedy to resign earlier this month, and now she said, “Enough is enough.” Stevens' announcement comes amid a crisis in RFK's health department, with his staff going against his policies and not backing him for his controversial vaccine mandate.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Crisis in Health Department

Health Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr has led US health department in crisis due to his policies that the other staff disagree with. Last month, CDC Director Susan Monarez, Demetre Daskalakis, Director of the CDC’s National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, Debra Houry, Former CDC Chief Medical Officer and Deputy Director, Daniel Jernigan, a 30-year CDC veteran and pandemic preparedness expert, Jennifer Layden, Director of Public Health Data and Technology, resigned over differences with Kennedy Jr on his vaccine policies. They expressed deep concern that the CDC was being used to promote unscientific policies that could endanger public health—specifically citing recent changes to the immunisation schedule for children and pregnant people. He criticised the lack of transparency and said the CDC was no longer allowed to engage in open scientific debate.

However, the White House remained unbothered and declared that officials not aligned with President Trump and Health Secretary RFK Jr.’s health agenda would be “gladly shown the door." Leavitt added that those doing their job and supporting the administration’s vision should have nothing to fear. Moreover, Trump recently advised pregnant women to limit the use of pain reliever Tylenol it might affect their health and even cause autism. His statements were widely criticised by health experts.